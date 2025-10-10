 Olive Young opens 'Hair & Body Lounge' pop-up


Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 14:31
Olive Young's pop-up venue in Mapo District, western Seoul [OLIVE YOUNG]

In Hongdae, even a shower can be an experience.
 
CJ Olive Young opened a pop-up venue called the “Olive Young Hair & Body Lounge” this week, turning its Trendpod space in western Seoul’s Mapo District into a multisensory bath and beauty lab. The event runs through Oct. 26.
 

The pop-up invites visitors to “extend the shower into an expanded step of the beauty routine,” the company said, framing the space as part spa, part playground.
 
Four of Olive Young's signature hair and body brands anchor the space, showcasing about 40 products. Each brand highlights a different concern — from hairline care and damaged hair to skin clarity and body firmness.
 
Guests start by filling out a personal care checklist, then move through four themed experience zones. One includes a “Ribbon Tunnel” for damaged hair treatment; another offers hairline touch-ups. At each station, visitors can test products and get customized solutions. 
 
Those who complete all zones receive an aftercare package curated with Olive Young’s best hair and body care products. Those who make purchases at the pop-up can also receive exclusive limited-edition gifts and brand-specific freebies, and Olive Young members who spend over 50,000 won ($35) can get an “Olive Kit: Hair & Body Edition” on a first come, first served basis.
 
“The Hair & Body Lounge introduces a new approach to turning everyday showers into a moment of healing and an extension of one’s beauty routine, in line with the growing demand for personalized care,” an Olive Young official said. “We will continue to offer customers opportunities to experience the latest beauty trends firsthand.”
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]


