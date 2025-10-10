A joyful Bach family gathering (KOR)

Holidays often bring families together. They are a chance to step away from social obligations and return briefly to a community comprising kin. Each family may mark the occasion differently — by preparing special food, watching a film or going on a short outing. Whatever the form, the aim is to fill the time with joy since life rarely allows much space for making memories with relatives.For the Bach family, such gatherings were difficult to arrange. As musicians, they were busiest during Christmas or Easter, leading choirs and playing the organ. Yet family life mattered to them. They set a date and made sure to meet at least once a year.A Bach reunion must have been the liveliest festivity in town. In an era without television or smartphones, the gathering of choir directors, organists and court musicians meant the entertainment came from within. The affair might have been simple, but the amusement was probably abundant.Johann Nikolaus Forkel, who wrote the first Bach biography “On Johann Sebastian Bach’s Life, Art, and Works” (1802), describes how these meetings began with solemn chorales. Soon, however, they turned into playful improvisations mixed with bawdy folk songs or popular tunes. This genre, called quodlibet, layered sacred hymns with secular songs in a comical fashion, with each singer taking a different line. It was as if hymns had collided with pop hits, creating a chaotic but cheerful soundscape.One can imagine the normally devout church musicians setting aside their seriousness and laughing to the point of tears at such antics. Considering what is known of Bach’s fondness for drink, it is not hard to picture his brothers and uncles raising their cups as they sang, fueling the merriment. The reunion likely resounded with laughter as much as with music.Such occasions stripped away formal garments and titles, leaving family members to meet as themselves. In these moments, joy was shared not only through music but through presence. The warmth of kinship, renewed in celebration, had a way of replenishing the affection needed to extend kindness to others beyond the family circle.명절에 가족들이 한자리에 모인다. 사회적 삶을 잠시 떠나 친족 공동체로 돌아오는 경험이다. 가족마다 그 풍경은 다르겠지만, 특별한 음식을 장만해서 먹거나 함께 영화를 보거나 짧은 나들이를 가거나 무엇이 되었든 그 시간을 즐거움으로 채우려 한다. 세상은 바쁘고 가족끼리 추억 만들 시간은 드물기 때문이다.바흐(사진) 가문 사람들은 명절 때 모이기 힘들었을 것이다. 음악가 집안이니 성탄절이나 부활절 기간에는 오르간 연주나 성가대 지휘로 평소보다 더 바빴는지도 모른다. 하지만 가정을 중시했던 바흐가 사람들은 날짜를 정해 1년에 한 번은 가족 모임을 가졌다.바흐 가족 모임은 동네에서 가장 떠들썩하고 흥겨운 잔치였을 것이다. 지금처럼 TV나 스마트폰이 놀이와 오락을 제공해주지 못하던 시절에 성가대장, 오르가니스트, 궁정 악장 등 저마다 노래와 연주의 명인들이 한데 모였으니 혹 먹거리는 소박할지 몰라도 즐거움만은 호사스러웠을 것이다. 최초로 바흐의 전기(『바흐의 생애와 예술 그리고 작품』)를 쓴 니콜라우스 포르켈은 바흐 가족이 경건하게 코랄을 부르며 모임을 개시한 뒤 점차 가사가 야한 민요나 유행가 등을 섞어 일종의 음악적 잡탕을 만들며 즐거워했다고 기록한다. 이 ‘음악적 잡탕’을 쿠오들리베트라 부르는데, 말하자면 찬송가에다 조용필, 골든, 각설이 타령 같은 것들을 즉흥적으로 섞어 넣으며 저마다 서로 다른 가사로 노래를 부르는 것이다.평소 경건하게 교회 음악을 연주했던 그들이 긴장을 풀고, 되지도 않는 이런 유희를 배꼽이 빠져라 즐기는 모습! 게다가 후대에 전해진 바흐의 주량을 생각해 보면, 그 집안 형님, 삼촌들도 다들 거나하게 마셔 가며 이런 놀이에 참여했을 테니, 박장대소 웃음바다인 명절에 음악도 함께 신명으로 뛰놀았을 것이다.그렇게 무거운 의관을 벗고, 민얼굴로 살을 맞댄다. 가족과의 즐거운 시간은 그렇게 우리에게 다시금 이웃을 향한 다정함을 공급한다.