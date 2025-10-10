Without respect for science, there will be no Nobel Prizes — nor national future (KOR)

With Nobel season upon us, Korea again found itself looking to Japan. Over the Chuseok holiday, announcements on Oct. 6, 7, and 8 named Japanese scholars as co-winners of both the medicine and chemistry prizes. Since Hideki Yukawa took the physics prize in 1949, Japan has produced 27 Nobel laureates in the sciences. This year, Osaka University’s Shimon Sakaguchi shared the physiology or medicine prize, and Kyoto University’s Susumu Kitagawa shared the chemistry prize. Sakaguchi identified regulatory T cells and clarified immune tolerance mechanisms, opening new paths to treat autoimmune diseases. Kitagawa advanced metal — organic frameworks, enabling materials that can draw water from even arid air.Each October, Korea suffers a bout of “Nobel fever,” especially when a Japanese laureate appears and the familiar lament follows: why not us? Yet Japan’s results rest on steady, early investment in basic science. RIKEN, its flagship institute, was founded in 1917. Even their first Nobel Prize in 1949 came after decades of scientific accumulation. Successive policy plans reinforced continuity, including targets set in the early 2000s to foster dozens of laureates over the long term.Korea launched the Institute for Basic Science in 2011, modeled in spirit on RIKEN. But the course has wavered with changes of government, and the last administration’s deep cuts to research and development forced labs to close and pushed young scientists out of the field. The medical school boom siphons talent from science and engineering. Having the world’s lowest birthrate is shrinking the pool of future researchers. These headwinds can be overcome only with predictable funding and a culture that puts scientists first.The delay has reasons rooted in history. Rising from colonial rule and war, the country pursued catch-up strategies in technology and industry. That approach lifted per capita income above $30,000. The next stage is different. Breakthroughs in physics, chemistry and biomedicine demand patience, stable institutions and tolerance for failure. Basic research must be insulated from election cycles and measured by discovery as well as commercialization.Policy must also bridge lab and market. Korea needs reliable paths from government labs and universities to startups and industry, with intellectual property and finance frameworks that reward translation without distorting inquiry. Japan’s present search for new growth engines, despite its Nobel pedigree, reminds us that prestige alone is not enough.Nobels do not guarantee prosperity. But nations that compete for them usually value curiosity, method and time. Respect for scientists, stable support and patient investment are not luxuries. They are preconditions for a future laureate and for the country’s next economic chapter.노벨상의 계절을 맞아 또다시 일본을 부러워하게 됐다. 추석 연휴 기간인 6, 7, 8일 연이어 발표된 노벨 과학상에서 일본이 생리의학상과 화학상 두 분야의 공동 수상에 이름을 올렸다. 일본은 이로써 1949년 물리학상을 받은 유카와 히데키 이후 노벨 과학상 수상자 27명을 배출했다. 노벨 생리의학상은 사카구치 시몬(74) 오사카대 석좌교수가 미국 교수 2명과 함께, 화학상은 기타가와 스스무(74) 교토대 특별교수가 호주·미국 교수와 함께 받았다. 사카구치 교수는 ‘조절T세포’를 발견하고 면역 관용 메커니즘을 규명해 류머티즘 등 자가면역질환을 치료할 수 있는 새로운 길을 열었다. 기타가와 교수는 금속-유기 골격체(MOF) 개발에 기여해 메마른 사막 공기에서도 물을 만들 수 있는 혁신적인 분자구조를 만들어냈다.우리 사회는 해마다 10월이면 ‘노벨상앓이’를 한다. 특히 수상자 중 일본인이 있으면 어김없이 “우리는 왜 아직도…”라는 탄식을 한다. 하지만 일본의 노벨상 수상은 일찍부터 기초과학에 지속해서 투자해 온 결과다. 일본의 대표적 기초과학 연구기관인 이화학연구소(RIKEN)는 1917년 설립돼 100년이 넘는 역사를 지녔다. 1949년 첫 노벨 과학상을 받기까지도 30년 이상의 ‘축적의 시간’이 있었다. 일본 정부의 계획적이며 지속적인 과학기술 정책도 큰 역할을 했다. 2001년 ‘제2기 과학기술기본계획’을 통해 ‘향후 50년 동안 노벨상 수상자 30명 이상을 배출할 수 있는 과학기술력을 확보한다’는 목표를 세운 바 있다. 우리는 2011년에서야 일본 이화학연구소를 롤 모델로 한 기초과학연구원(IBS)을 설립했다. 이마저도 정권이 바뀔 때마다 방향이 흔들렸고, 지난 정부에서는 연구개발(R&D) 예산 대폭 삭감이라는 홍역까지 앓았다. 실험실은 문을 닫았고, 젊은 연구자들은 학교를 떠나야 했다. ‘전국 의대 다 돌고 서울 공대’라는 의대 열풍의 문화도 극복해야 한다. 설상가상으로 세계 최저 출산율 여파로 연구인력 자원마저 줄고 있다.그렇다고 절망할 일은 아니다. 우리의 기초과학 연구가 늦은 데는 이유가 있다. 일제강점기와 6·25전쟁의 폐허 위에서 출발한 대한민국은 지금껏 추격형 기술 개발과 산업화에 힘쓸 수밖에 없었다. 이런 전략은 1인당 국민소득 3만 달러 진입이라는 성과도 거뒀다. 이제부터가 시작이다. 기초과학에 대한 지속적인 투자와 과학기술인을 우선으로 존중하는 사회를 만들어야 한다. 더불어 R&D 결과의 기술사업화를 위한 정책도 절실하다. 노벨 과학상의 나라 일본이 지금 새로운 성장 엔진을 찾지 못해 헤매고 있는 이유도 되새겨야 한다. 인류를 위한 노벨상도 결국 국가 경제와 함께 갈 수밖에 없다.