Fifty Fifty to return with new album 'Too Much Part 1.'

Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 16:59
Members of girl group Fifty Fifty in Yeouido, western Seoul, onn Nov. 1 [NEWS1]

Girl group Fifty Fifty officially announced its return Friday, unveiling a teaser poster for its upcoming release through the group’s official social media accounts.
 
The group will release its new album “Too Much Part 1.” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, marking its first music in about six months since the release of their third EP “Day & Night” in April.
 

In 2023, the former members of girl group Fifty Fifty tried to sue their own agency Attrakt so that they could break off their contracts and sign with a new company. Attrakt argued that it was Warner Music Korea executives who persuaded the members to do so, while Warner denied such claims.
 
Four members started the suit but Keena asked to return to the agency. The three others lost the lawsuit and were kicked out of both the agency and Fifty Fifty.
 
Fifty Fifty made a comeback as a quintet with four new members on Sept. 20, 2024.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
