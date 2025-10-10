 Rookie girl group AtHeart to release English version of track 'Plot Twist'
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 15:59
Girl group AtHeart [TITAN CONTENT]

Rookie girl group AtHeart is releasing an English version of its debut track “Plot Twist” for global fans.
 
The digital single “Plot Twist (English ver.)” was released simultaneously on major music streaming platforms worldwide at 1 p.m. Friday, said the group's agency Titan Content.
 

The new release is an English-language rendition of the title track from AtHeart’s first EP, “Plot Twist,” which was put out in August. The track blends pop and EDM into a dynamic dance tune.
 
The song was coproduced and cowritten by Jonah Shy, who has worked with artists such as Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, while Rob Kinelski — a Grammy Award–winning mixing engineer known for his work on multiple Billie Eilish songs — handled mixing.
 
AtHeart’s debut track topped the Kugou Music Korea chart, one of China’s four major music platforms, and also ranked on QQ Music and NetEase Music’s Korea charts.  
 
“Plot Twist” has surpassed 17 million streams on YouTube, and its music video has accumulated 15.79 million views.
 
The septet — Michi, Arin, Katelyn, Bome, Seohyeon, Aurora and Nahyun — was formed last year under the leadership of Nikki Semin Han, former CEO of SM Entertainment.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
