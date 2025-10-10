 Seventeen releases remix with singer PinkPantheress
Seventeen releases remix with singer PinkPantheress

Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 13:34
Seventeen members Mingyu, top left, The 8, center left, and Vernon, bottom left, and singer PinkPantheress [JULIAN SONG]

Three members of boy band Seventeen — The 8, Mingyu and Vernon — have released a remix of British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress's global hit “Illegal.”
 
“Illegal (with Seventeen),” remixed by the three members, was released at 8 a.m. on Friday on major domestic and international streaming platforms. The track is included on PinkPantheress’s new remix tape “Fancy Some More?”
 

“Illegal” is a garage-inspired track built around a sample of British electronic duo Underworld’s “Dark & Long – Dark Train” (1994), infused with drum and bass sounds. Since its release in May, the song has gained worldwide popularity, entering the Billboard Hot 100 and surpassing 130 million streams on Spotify.
 
“Seventeen and PinkPantheress, who have long been fans of each other’s music, joined forces to give the hit track a new charm, resulting in ‘Illegal (with Seventeen),’” the boy band’s agency Pledis Entertainment said in a statement on Friday.
 
“We had so much fun working on a song in a genre we really enjoy,” the members said through their agency. “It was a meaningful collaboration that allowed us to show a fresh combination and new appeal to our fans and global listeners. If you focus on the rhythm, you’ll be able to fully feel the charm of ‘Illegal (with Seventeen).’”
 
PinkPantheress, who debuted in 2021, is known for hits such as “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” (2023). She was named Producer of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards and was included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30 Europe 2024” list.
 
Seventeen will kick off the North American leg of its “[NEW_]” world tour on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The group will continue the tour at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 and 17; Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Oct. 21 and 22; Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Oct. 26 and 27; and Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 29 and 30.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen PinkPantheress Illegal Korea

