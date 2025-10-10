LIG Nex1’s guided rocket makes mark in U.S. Navy test, eyes export breakthrough
LIG Nex1’s low-cost guided rocket (Logir) system, known as the Poniard abroad and Bigung in South Korea, hit all six designated targets in a U.S. Navy test last year to make a strong impression. As the South Korean defense firm awaits a U.S. decision to put the Poniard into its weapon systems, it is ramping up engagement with the U.S. Congress through lobbying activities while evaluating the feasibility of U.S.-based production and maintenance of the coastal artillery.
“We are now on a mission to promote ourselves, through lobbying and other means necessary that there is a defense firm called the LIG, which passed the Foreign Comparative Testing [FCT] with its 2.75-inch guided rockets,” LIG Nex1 vice president, Antonio Chang, said during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily in September, at the firm's office in southern Seoul.
Poniard, developed by the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) and LIG Nex1, is currently deployed by the South Korean Marine Corps as a coastal defense weapons system aiming to effectively counteract North Korea’s attack strategy, where it might send a large number of high-speed boats and landing ships to overload the South's defense capabilities. The low-cost rocket is also being used by Saudi Arabia, attached to fast patrol boats and frigates.
But it signifies much more than that, according to Chang, who oversees the company’s business in the Americas.
“Poniard is a weapon with a long history; it’s not just one weapon system but one that signifies the alliance of South Korea and the United States,” Chang said.
He explained that the Logir was never meant to be developed by South Korea alone — the development concept of Logir first began in 1999 by the U.S. Navy as a means to create a relatively cheap guided 2.75-inch rocket that simultaneously engages multiple targets at sea, using thermal laser homing capabilities. Korea, with similar concerns, joined in the development of Logir before the United States withdrew from the project in 2012, leaving the ADD and LIG Nex1 to complete it, only for Washington to turn back to the project out of necessity.
“The U.S. Navy is big and powerful, but they don’t yet have an effective means to strike multiple smaller targets like suicide drones and patrol boats,” Chang said. “So they came back to the Logir after looking for tools to effectively defend against such threats.”
"The lack of comparable U.S.-made systems meant that the Poniard — also called K-Logir — was therefore added to the U.S. Department of Defense’s FCT, the testing program that assesses foreign weapon systems before deployment by the U.S. armed forces. Six Poniard rockets were deployed to an unmanned surface vessel and were fired during the 2024 edition of the Rim of the Pacific Exercise, the world's largest maritime warfare exercise hosted by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with over 25 participating nations, including Britain, Japan, South Korea and India. The rockets hit all six targets, passing the FCT with ease.
“Passing the FCT means a lot to us; it means that our weapon system can now be procured by the U.S. armed forces,” Chang said. “Not many companies can get to this stage.”
So now LIG Nex1 must wait; wait for the U.S. armed forces to finalize its unmanned weapons system operational framework and, hopefully, choose the Poniard. In the meantime, the company is primarily trying to increase its presence in the country. LIG Nex1 spent $160,000 in the first half of 2025 in the United States on lobbying, trying to promote the lesser-known defense company in Washington.
In an advertorial in the Washington Times, the company hinted that it has plans to locally manufacture and service its weapons system in the United States.
“While we have yet to finalize anything, we are looking into a variety of options; nothing is done so far,” Chang said. “But if Poniard is to be chosen by the United States, we’d have to do something about it.”
Chang said that regardless of where the Poniard gets built in the future, there won’t be any issue meeting the promised quota.
“Regardless of the quantity or location of production, we can meet the capacity,” Chang said. “We are currently manufacturing and sending a significant amount to the United Arab Emirates, and there haven’t been any delays.”
At the same time, the company is trying to tap back into the Latin American market. LIG Nex1 exported its SSM-700K C-Star antiship cruise rocket to Colombia all the way back in 2012 — the first time a South Korean guided weapons system was exported — but has remained relatively quiet since. The defense firm returned to the region late last year as it teamed up with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) to construct one frigate, one petrol vessel and two amphibious assault ships, with HD HHI in charge of shipbuilding and LIG Nex1 supplying the key electronics. The deal, which is estimated at 60 billion won ($43 million), will have LIG Nex1 supply electronic warfare, combat systems and data linkage for the vessels by 2029.
“Now that we have a deal in Peru, our mission is to expand into Colombia and nearby countries, like Ecuador and in the long term, Guyana.”
Chang also said that the firm is expanding its collaboration with HD Hyundai to the submarine business, in which Hyundai constructs the submarine while LIG Nex1 supplies some of the electronics that go into it. Similarly, the company can expect to be a part of the 60 billion Canadian dollar ($43 billion) submarine deal if team South Korea — consisting of Hanwha Ocean and HD HHI, wins the deal and decides to use LIG Nex1's electronics.
“We are also expanding our collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries into warships and submarines, with Hyundai building the vessels and LIG Nex1 supplying the CMS, radars, sonars, and weapon systems, which we jointly offer to other Asian countries,” Chang said.
