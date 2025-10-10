Seoul and surrounding areas to receive significant rainfall in upcoming week
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 17:22
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), a series of low-pressure troughs moving across northern Korea will bring frequent rain in the coming days.
“Low-pressure systems will continue to pass over the northern part of the peninsula, resulting in repeated rainfall for some time,” said Lee Chang-jae, a KMA forecast analyst, during a regular briefing Friday.
Rain is expected to continue through Friday and Saturday, mainly in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon. Although most of the rain clouds will pass over North Korea, northern Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon — areas near the border — could see between 20 and 60 millimeters (0.78 to 2.36 inches) of rain through Saturday.
Seoul, the rest of the capital region, Gangwon and North Chungcheong are forecast to receive 5 to 40 millimeters.
On Sunday, rain is expected along the east coast, including the Gangwon region, due to easterly winds. Southern regions are expected to remain dry, with daytime highs reaching up to 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit) — warmer than average for mid-October.
Another round of rain is expected nationwide from Monday to Tuesday, beginning in the central regions. The combination of humid southwesterly winds and old air from a high-pressure system in the northeast could lead to strong showers in central Korea.
“There is a chance of heavy rainfall reaching advisory levels in the central region, where cold and warm air masses meet, and in the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon due to orographic effects,” Lee said. Rain could continue through Wednesday in the southern regions and through Thursday along the east coast, increasing total precipitation.
After next Friday, a cold air mass is forecast to move southward, changing the weather pattern. Daytime highs in Seoul and other central regions are expected to drop below 20 degrees Celsius next weekend, signaling the arrival of chilly autumn weather.
Meanwhile, Typhoon Nakri currently moving northwest off Japan’s southern coast, is expected to turn eastward without directly affecting Korea.
The KMA said the typhoon is expected to veer northeastward east of Okinawa around Saturday, staying well away from the Korean Peninsula. If so, this would mark the first typhoon-free year for Korea in 16 years, since 2009. The country has avoided typhoon landfall only twice since 1951 — in 1988 and 2009.
“The expansion of high pressure over the Korean Peninsula and nearby regions this summer and fall has blocked typhoons from moving northward,” Lee added. “That high pressure system is expected to remain strong for the time being.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
