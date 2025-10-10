North's Kim, Chinese premier discuss elevating cooperation, strategic communication: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and discussed ways to broaden bilateral cooperation, including high-level exchanges and strategic communications, the North's state media reported Friday.The meeting took place Thursday in Pyongyang as Li visited North Korea to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North's Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. It was the first visit by China's No. 2 leader to Pyongyang in 16 years.Kim and Li discussed "issues arising in mutually expanding high-level visits, strategic communication, multifaceted exchange and cooperation to develop the friendly and cooperative relations [...] in a wider and comprehensive way," the KCNA said.Li noted that the two countries are opening a new chapter in bilateral relations under the strategic guidance of their state leaders, the KCNA said, quoting him as saying that it is China's "consistent and steadfast strategic policy to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-DPRK relations."DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.Kim echoed the pledge, saying North Korea plans to work toward more vigorous relations through joint struggles to accomplish socialist causes with Chinese comrades.Kim also wished China "greater success" in its journey to build a modern socialist state.The trip comes only about a month after Kim traveled to Beijing to attend a military parade and hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the two countries scrambled to restore bilateral ties strained by Pyongyang's military alignment with Russia.The KCNA separately said that Xi sent a congratulatory message to Kim on the occasion of the party's founding anniversary, reaffirming China's policy of steadfastly strengthening relations with North Korea regardless of changes in the international security situation.Xi said his "deep" talks with Kim last month "indicated the way for further developing" the bilateral friendship."No matter how the international situation may change, it is the consistent policy of the Chinese party and government to successfully defend, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations," Xi also said.China "is ready to contribute [...] to make positive contributions to peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region and the rest of the world by promoting the steady development of China-DPRK relations," he added.Yonhap