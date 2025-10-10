North's Kim celebrates Workers' Party anniversary, vows to turn country into 'socialist paradise'
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 10:08
- LIM JEONG-WON
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to turn the country into an “affluent and beautiful land and into the best socialist paradise in the world,” during a meeting celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday that Kim made the remarks at Pyongyang’s May Day Stadium on Thursday, at an event attended by “delegations of foreign parties and governments,” according to the KCNA.
“Amidst the worldwide political upheaval in the 1990s, it had to defend our ideology and social system, and entering the new century, in order to cope with the growing nuclear war threats by the U.S. imperialists, it had to lead the people to make a new leap forward in socialist construction while simultaneously carrying on economic construction and build-up of the nuclear forces,” said Kim.
“Historically, there has been no such country in the world as ours,” continued Kim. “[We] had to carry out so many tasks, both challenging and gigantic, for national defense and construction, even as it was facing constant and tenacious pressure, interference and threats of aggression by outside forces.”
“Our Party and government are still coping with our adversaries' ferocious political and military moves of pressure by pursuing harder-line policies, holding fast to firm principles and employing brave, unflinching countermeasures,” Kim argued.
Kim further touted the “Juche idea,” saying that the North could “successfully [lead] the social transformation processes” to becoming a “a powerful country that comprehensively embodies the socialist ideas and ideals.”
The event marking the anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea was held on the eve of the anniversary itself, which falls on Friday. The event started with fireworks, games and an art performance, according to reports.
Foreign guests included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam.
A large-scale military parade was initially scheduled for Thursday night, but was postponed, possibly due to rain.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
