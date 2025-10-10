 Activist detained in Israeli prison has been 'voluntarily deported,' will return to Korea soon
Activist detained in Israeli prison has been 'voluntarily deported,' will return to Korea soon

Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 19:12
Kim Ah-hyun, a Korean activist who was detained by Israel while approaching the Gaza Strip via a flotilla [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Korean government said on Friday that a Korean national who had been detained in Israel was “voluntarily deported” and will return to Korea soon.
 
Earlier reports from civic groups, including the Urgent Action by South Korean Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine, said that Korean activist Kim Ah-hyun and other passengers on a flotilla were seized by the Israeli government while approaching the Gaza Strip and have reportedly been imprisoned in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison.
 

The Ktzi’ot Prison, a detention facility located in the Negev desert southwest of Beersheba, is known to be a facility typically used to detain Palestinians.
 
Korean civic groups said the vessel Kim was on was one of 11 boats in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza that was intercepted in international waters by Israeli forces at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Palestine Israel Gaza Korea

