As Korea's medical tourism industry grows, so do complaints and disputes
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 07:00
More than 1.17 million foreign patients visited Korea last year — the highest number on record — but complaints and disputes over medical services have surged nearly tenfold compared to four years ago. Amid the global expansion of Korean medical tourism, calls are growing for improvements to the support and dispute resolution system for foreign patients, which remains underdeveloped.
According to data submitted by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute to Rep. Seo Mi-hwa of the Democratic Party, who sits on the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, the number of inquiries received by the Medical Korea Support Center jumped from 12,313 in 2020 to 51,012 in 2024. The center, which provides information on medical institutions, interpretation services and help with grievances to foreign patients in Korea, currently operates two branches in Seoul and Incheon.
Among the types of inquiries, those involving dissatisfaction or disputes over medical care showed the steepest increase. Only 22 such cases were reported in 2020, but that number jumped to 214 last year — an almost tenfold increase in four years. With 165 cases already reported in the first half of this year alone, the total for 2025 is expected to surpass last year’s figure.
Cases involving illegal brokers also rose sharply, from 13 in 2020 to 67 last year — a 5.2-fold increase. It is illegal to solicit or refer foreign patients without being registered as a medical facilitator, but unregistered brokers continue to operate, often collecting exorbitant referral fees.
Despite the rise in foreign patients, the Medical Korea Support Center still operates with only six contract workers.
“We have been requesting additional staff to transition the counseling team to full-time employees since 2023, but budget constraints have prevented it,” said a representative from the institute.
The number of foreign patients seeking mediation or considering filing for dispute resolution after medical accidents is also on the rise. According to data submitted by the Korea Medical Dispute Mediation and Arbitration Agency to Rep. Seo, the number of consultations involving foreign patients rose from 113 in 2020 to 133 last year. As of August this year, 152 cases had already been reported — a new annual record.
By medical specialty, cosmetic surgery and dentistry accounted for the highest number of cases so far this year, with 13 each, followed by obstetrics and gynecology with six, internal medicine, ophthalmology and orthopedics with four each and dermatology and emergency medicine with two each.
In the cosmetic surgery sector, which attracts a large number of foreign patients, there have even been fatal cases. In January last year, a woman in her 20s from China died after undergoing liposuction at a plastic surgery clinic in Gangnam, southern Seoul. At the time, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul issued a warning to its nationals, stating, “Many foreigners visit Korea for cosmetic surgery, but some have become embroiled in medical disputes or have even lost their lives due to surgical failures.” In 2020, a third-generation heiress from Hong Kong died while undergoing plastic surgery in Korea.
Experts say that in order to maintain confidence in Korean health care, the government must expand aftercare services and compensation systems for foreign patients.
“The globalization of K-medicine begins with medical tourism for foreign patients,” said Rep. Seo. “The Korea Health Industry Development Institute and the Ministry of Health and Welfare must work together to strengthen support for the record number of international patients.”
