Audit finds dozens of teachers in Seoul sold exam questions to private firms

Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 14:46
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Jongno District, central Seoul is seen on Jan. 16. [NEWS1]

 
Dozens of teachers in Seoul are facing disciplinary action for selling exam questions to private education companies or using those questions on actual school tests. Most, however, are expected to receive only light penalties — a decision that is likely to spark controversy.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Friday announced it had notified the schools and institutions of 142 public and private schoolteachers involved in illegal test question transactions with private education firms, based on the results of a recent audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).
 

Only 18 teachers were recommended for heavy disciplinary action, while 87.3 percent were referred for lighter penalties.
 
Among the 54 public schoolteachers involved, four were recommended for heavy disciplinary action and 50 for lighter sanctions. For those facing heavy penalties, the education office also demanded they be fined an amount equal to three times their unjust profits. Those receiving lighter penalties were ordered to pay fines equal to the amount they earned, totaling 4.1 billion won ($2.89 million).
 
As for the 88 private schoolteachers implicated, 14 were recommended for heavy disciplinary measures — including one dismissal, two demotions and 11 suspensions. A total of 74 more were referred for lighter action, including 69 pay cuts and five warnings.  
 
However, under current law, the education office cannot impose fines on private schoolteachers, as no relevant legal basis exists.
 
Students at a high school in Daejeon are seen during an exam on Sept. 3. [KIM SUNG-TAE]

Students at a high school in Daejeon are seen during an exam on Sept. 3. [KIM SUNG-TAE]

In February, the BAI revealed that 249 teachers nationwide — both public and private — had received a total of 21.29 billion won from private education companies between 2018 and 2023 in exchange for providing mock exam questions.
 
Teachers in Seoul were found to have taken 16.05 billion won, accounting for 75.4 percent of the total amount.
 
Some teachers were also caught reusing the same questions they sold to private companies on school tests, or forming teams to provide test questions in exchange for payment. The severity of disciplinary actions was determined based on the degree of involvement and whether the questions had been reused.
 
The Seoul education office said it plans to file criminal complaints against teachers who violated the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, in addition to pursuing disciplinary action. It also announced it would propose revisions to the law to allow fines to be imposed on private schoolteachers as well, citing fairness concerns.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE BO-RAM [[email protected]]
