 Comedian Lee Jin-ho's girlfriend found dead in apartment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Comedian Lee Jin-ho's girlfriend found dead in apartment

Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 12:37
Comedian Lee Jin-ho walks into Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul on Oct. 22, 2024. [NEWS1]

Comedian Lee Jin-ho walks into Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul on Oct. 22, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The girlfriend of comedian Lee Jin-ho, who allegedly reported his drunk driving to authorities, was found dead earlier this week, police said Friday.
 
She was found in her apartment in Bupyeong District in Incheon around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after an acquaintance called police upon discovering her body. 
 

Related Article

Lee was booked last month on charges of driving under the influence in violation of the Road Traffic Act.
 
Lee allegedly drove from Incheon to Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, early on Sept. 24 after drinking. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was measured at 0.11 percent, high enough for license revocation.
 
Shortly after the incident, a local entertainment news outlet reported that the person who had reported Lee’s drunk driving to the police was his girlfriend. However, police maintained that they could not disclose the identity of the individual who made the report due to privacy concerns.
 
Despite the police’s stance, additional media coverage continued to claim that Lee’s girlfriend had filed the report, and she was said to have expressed emotional distress.
 
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and any possible connection to Lee’s DUI case.
 
“No criminal suspicion has been found at this stage,” a police official said. “Out of respect for the bereaved family, we cannot provide further details.”
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jin-ho Comedian Girlfriend DUI Korea

More in Social Affairs

Audit finds dozens of teachers in Seoul sold exam questions to private firms

'Inequality in childbirth costs': Price for postpartum care centers vary as much as 33.5 times

Cheongju woman allegedly kills husband before suicide

Culture Ministry relaxes regulations for foreign tourist urban homestays

Seniors prioritize personal happiness, redefine holiday traditions during Chuseok

Related Stories

Melon Ticket offers full refunds to upcoming Kim Ho-joong concert

Trot singer Kim Ho-joong transferred to Korea’s only private prison

Singer Kim Ho-joong receives 2.5 year prison term for hit-and-run as court slams him for 'unconvincing excuses'

Kim Ho-joong's agency to remove CEO, employees related to drunk-driving incident

Police uncover recording of Kim Ho-joong telling manager to take blame for drunk-driving crash

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)