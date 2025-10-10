Court approves live broadcasting of ex-prime minister's hearing on martial law allegations
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 17:22
A court has approved the live broadcasting of the second trial hearing for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who faces charges of aiding and abetting a rebellion. The first hearing, held on Sept. 30, was also broadcast live.
The Seoul Central District Court, which is handling Han’s case, said Friday that it granted the special counsel team’s request for trial broadcasting. The request was submitted by the special counsel investigating the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
The approval covers the full duration of the second hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The court’s own cameras will record the proceedings, which will then be made public online after faces and voices are anonymized through video and audio editing.
Under Article 11, Paragraph 4 of the Special Prosecutor Act, courts must approve broadcasting requests from the prosecution or the defendant unless there are special circumstances preventing it.
Han was indicted without detention on Sept. 29 for allegedly aiding and abetting a rebellion by receiving and reviewing a martial law proclamation in advance and knowingly condoning what prosecutors say was an unconstitutional and illegal declaration on Dec. 3.
He is also accused of helping to secure the minimum quorum of 11 Cabinet members required to convene the emergency Cabinet meeting by checking attendance and requesting ministerial signatures to give the appearance of procedural legitimacy.
The special counsel had sought an arrest warrant for Han on Sept. 27, but the court rejected it the same day, citing “disputable legal interpretations regarding the facts and actions of the suspect.”
The first hearing lasted about 1 hour and 10 minutes, and the scheduled release of presidential office CCTV footage was postponed to the next session.
At Monday’s hearing, several ministers from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration who attended the Dec. 3 emergency Cabinet meeting — including former Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho and Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung — are expected to testify.
According to investigators, Kim was among the first ministers summoned to the presidential office that day, along with former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.
Song was reportedly called by Han around 9:37 p.m. on Dec. 3, urging her to “hurry to the Cabinet meeting.” Prosecutors say then-President Yoon declared martial law after Song and other additional ministers convened, securing the required quorum.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
