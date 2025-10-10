Culture Ministry relaxes regulations for foreign tourist urban homestays
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has relaxed regulations for “foreign tourist urban homestays,” a type of accommodation that allows residents to rent out rooms to overseas visitors in an effort to accommodate surging inbound tourism demand.
Under the revised guidelines announced on Friday, homes more than 30 years old can now be registered as tourist lodging facilities if they meet safety requirements under the Building Act and Building Management Act.
Previously, any structure older than 30 years was automatically disqualified, regardless of its condition.
Local governments will now assess whether a building is marked as an “unauthorized structure” and, if necessary, consult experts such as architects to determine safety before approving registrations.
The change follows long-standing complaints from small operators who said the blanket building age restriction was out of touch with on-the-ground conditions, particularly in urban areas with many older but structurally sound homes.
The Culture Ministry also simplified the language requirements for hosts. Until now, operators were evaluated primarily on their fluency in foreign languages or required to present standardized test scores equivalent to a TOEIC score of 760. The revised rules allow hosts to meet the standard by using translation apps or other technological tools to effectively communicate with foreign guests.
The reforms were among the policy priorities discussed during the 10th National Tourism Strategy Meeting on Sept. 25, during which the government identified regulatory innovation as one of three key pillars for revitalizing the tourism industry.
“The new guidelines lower entry barriers for local residents who wish to open their homes to visitors while ensuring that foreign tourists enjoy safe and culturally rich lodging experiences,” said a ministry official.
Foreign tourist urban homestays, distinct from general lodging businesses, allow residents of city areas to rent out part of their homes to foreign travelers seeking cultural immersion. The policy shift is expected to spur growth in the urban homestay market, which has lagged behind the sharp rebound in inbound tourism this year, according to the ministry.
