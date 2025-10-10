Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja indicted on charges including political bribery and destruction of evidence

Over half Korean teachers identify parental complaints as major source of stress

Police investigation reveals auxiliary power remained on during NIRS data center fire

Activist detained in Israeli prison has been 'voluntarily deported,' will return to Korea soon

Supreme Court to rule on SK chairman's billion-dollar divorce next week

Operations remain halted for 647 government systems after data center fire

Gov't official in charge of state computer network dies after fall at Sejong complex

Police book four individuals over Daejeon data center fire

164 out of 647 systems back online after last month's data center fire

Fires on the rise as lithium-ion battery use in devices, vehicles becomes more widespread