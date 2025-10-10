Seniors prioritize personal happiness, redefine holiday traditions during Chuseok
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 12:59
As family-centered holiday traditions fade, more Korean seniors are choosing to spend Chuseok on their own terms, watching old movies, dancing at “silver” clubs and enjoying the peace that comes after the children go home.
“There’s a saying, ‘We’re happy when they come and even happier when they leave.’ It’s true,” said Shin, a 74-year-old woman who visited a cinema during the Chuseok holidays. “It’s nice to have a full house during Chuseok, but it’s also exhausting.”
On Thursday afternoon, the last day of the Chuseok holiday, Shin visited the Nakwon Silver Cinema in Jongno District, central Seoul, with a close friend of 27 years to watch the 1952 Western “High Noon.” After performing ancestral rites for Chuseok, she sent her children home early.
“Of course, seeing your children during the holidays is wonderful, but I need time with people my own age who understand me — that’s how I relieve stress,” Shin said with a laugh.
The Nakwon Silver Cinema, which offers screenings of old films at low prices, was bustling with older moviegoers throughout Thursday. Some came with their spouses, while others, widowed or divorced, arrived alone, quietly reminiscing as they looked at the posters.
“I got divorced about 10 years ago and usually spend holidays alone,” said Kang, 85, who had come from Gwanak District, southern Seoul. “It rained the past few days, so I stayed home, but I finally decided to come out today.”
One older gentleman in a fedora and gray suit purchased a ticket for “Ben-Hur” (1959) at the booth for 2,000 won ($1.40).
Inside the 270-seat theater, around 90 seniors waited for the film to begin.
“That movie is from 1952, and the actress — Grace Kelly — married a king,” one man said, prompting another behind him to chime in, “You must be a cinephile!”
Baek, an 82-year-old staff member at the cinema, said the theater was nearly full on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Many older people say they’d rather watch a movie than feel stressed about having to mind their manners around their children during the holidays,” said Baek.
At the same time in Yeongdeungpo Market, more than 100 older adults gathered on the dance floor of Geummacha Colatec, a senior nightclub with a 2,000-won entry fee. One elderly dancer with white hair wowed the crowd with nimble steps in a packed space — performing the so-called “janbal” dance, a dance that involves steps fitting within the area of a single sheet of newspaper.
Seong Ye-jin, the owner of the venue, said, “We usually get about 350 to 400 people, but today about 100 more showed up.”
Lee, a 72-year-old senior, wore a yellow dance outfit and said she came to the club after sending her family home early.
“During New Year’s, I got into a fight with my family over politics,” she said. “I didn’t want things to get awkward again, so I decided to go dancing instead.”
“I made holiday food and sent it to my son and daughter,” said another 75-year-old senior surnamed Park. “Then I came here two days in a row. There aren’t many places for us to go, but after dancing and eating with friends my age, I feel much better.”
Some seniors didn’t spend the holidays with their children at all.
“My parents told me before I got married, ‘You don’t have to come for the holidays. We’ll do our thing, so go travel or do whatever you want,’” said a 37-year-old office worker surnamed Park. “So my wife and I spent the Chuseok break together.”
“Unlike in the past, many older adults now prioritize their own happiness and draw clearer boundaries with their children,” said Lee Ok-geun, a researcher at the Institute on Aging of Korea University. “This trend is accelerating as financial dependence on children decreases.”
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [[email protected]]
