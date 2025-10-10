Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja indicted on charges including political bribery and destruction of evidence
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 18:19 Updated: 10 Oct. 2025, 20:28
A special counsel team indicted Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, on multiple charges, including political bribery, illegal political donations and destruction of evidence, on Friday.
Han’s detention period expires on Sunday. She had filed a request for a court review of her arrest on Sept. 29, but the court rejected it.
According to the special counsel, Han allegedly instructed or approved a 100 million won ($70,400) cash payment made in January 2022 by Yoon Young-ho, who was the head of the Unification Church's global headquarters at the time, to Rep. Kwon Seong-dong of the People Power Party (PPP), a close aide to former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The money was allegedly given in exchange for favors, violating the Political Funds Act.
Han is also accused of conspiring with Jeong Won-ju, her former chief secretary, and Yoon Young-ho to funnel about 144 million won in Unification Church funds to lawmakers of a political party between March and April 2022 through a so-called “split-fund scheme,” also in violation of the same law.
In addition, investigators allege Han sent luxury gifts to former First Lady Kim Keon Hee on two occasions in July 2022, violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act. She also allegedly ordered Yoon Young-ho to destroy evidence in October of that year as police began probing her suspected overseas gambling activity.
The special counsel indicted Jeong, who served as Han’s secretary for a decade, without detention as an accomplice. The wife of Yoon Young-ho, a former finance director at the church’s headquarters, was also indicted without detention for embezzlement.
Han has denied all charges. Her legal team said she neither offered illegal funds nor expensive gifts to Rep. Kwon or Kim and was unaware of the alleged actions by Yoon Young-ho. During questioning, Han and Kwon acknowledged meeting each other but denied bribery, saying Kwon gave Han a necktie and Han gave him a New Year’s gift of 1 million won.
Han had been summoned twice by the special counsel on Oct. 2 and 4 but submitted statements citing health reasons and did not appear for questioning.
After Han’s indictment, the Unification Church issued a statement expressing regret.
“We deeply regret this situation,” it said. “Chairwoman Han has carried out her religious mission without political or financial motives and had no involvement in the alleged acts. We hope the truth will be revealed and will sincerely cooperate in the legal process.”
The statement added, “The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification [the official name of the Unification Church] feels deep moral responsibility and reflection over this matter. As a religious organization, we will strengthen transparency and uphold the values of love and peace that define our faith community.”
The special counsel said that “investigations would continue into other suspected violations of the Political Parties Act and related offenses.”
Prosecutors are also examining whether the Unification Church organized its members to join the PPP ahead of its March 2023 leadership election to support a specific candidate. The team has searched a company managing the party's membership database and, on Sept. 30, raided the party's South Gyeongsang provincial office.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
