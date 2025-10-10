Why marriages between Korean men and Japanese women are rising

International marriages have steadily increased over the past three years. In 2024, 74.7 percent of international marriages involving a Korean partner were between Korean men and foreign women. Notably, there was a 40 percent increase in marriages between Korean men and Japanese women compared to the previous year. The trend has attracted enough attention for Japanese media outlets to publish in-depth reports on the phenomenon.In the 1990s, international marriages in Korea were primarily seen as a solution for rural bachelors who had passed the typical marriage age. Arrangements were often brokered by matchmaking agencies, giving these unions a transactional nature. Today, however, international marriages increasingly involve white-collar men in urban areas, including office and managerial workers. What was once a marriage of convenience has shifted toward more equal partnerships, often formed through online connections, workplaces, study abroad programs or immigration.Why are marriages between Korean men and Japanese women increasing? One factor is economic convergence. As Korea’s national income has risen, the perceived gap between the living standards of Korea and Japan has narrowed. Korean pop culture has also shaped the image of Korean men as considerate and refined, an image that appeals to Japanese women. Conversely, Japanese women are often seen by Koreans as sensitive and thoughtful partners. Improvements in bilateral relations and expanded exchanges have also made it easier for Korean men working or traveling in Japan to meet local women. Recently, an increasing number of Korean men have joined Japanese matchmaking services, traveling there specifically for arranged meetings.Financial perceptions also play a role. Marriages with Japanese women are often viewed as less costly and more practical. Newlyweds in Japan typically begin their lives together in a studio or modest rental apartment, reflecting a cultural norm of living within one’s means. Excessive financial demands are often perceived as impolite or presumptuous. Wedding ceremonies are usually small, attended only by close relatives and friends. Increasingly, some couples opt for a “nashi-kon,” or marriage without a wedding at all.Japan’s economic stagnation has also influenced attitudes. Following the collapse of the bubble economy in the early 1990s, Japan experienced three decades of deflation and a decline in property values. As a result, many Japanese see housing as a depreciating asset rather than an investment. Younger generations, in particular, view homes as consumables rather than long-term investments. Most newlyweds rent at first, saving together to buy a home later.Cultural traditions further distinguish Japan from Korea. Since the Meiji Restoration of 1868, Japan has embraced Western modernization, including reforms to family structures. This helped cement individualism, with children expected to become independent early and family bonds often less pronounced than in Korea. Parents seldom intervene in their children’s marriages or provide significant financial support.Korea, by contrast, continues to treat marriage as a highly social act, extending beyond the couple to their families and communities. Starting married life with financial stability is considered a marker of success and security. Lavish weddings with hundreds of guests remain a common occurrence. For housing, many couples aim to begin married life in a high-value apartment, often funded with substantial help from parents. According to data from marriage agency Duo, the average wedding cost this year was 361.7 million won, with 84.1 percent of that sum tied to housing. Expectations for men to shoulder housing costs remain exceptionally high, discouraging marriage and delaying the average age at which people wed.These contrasts underscore the challenges facing Korean society. Marriage culture needs to evolve away from parent-driven expectations and toward a partnership model led by couples themselves. Accepting that newlyweds may begin their lives together in modest rental housing should become more socially acceptable. The government can support this shift by expanding affordable rental housing near workplaces, enabling young couples to start married life without crushing debt.Equally important is reshaping perceptions between men and women. Just as cultural stereotypes have influenced the rise of marriages between Korean men and Japanese women, Korea must work to reduce gender conflict at home. By fostering mutual respect and positive images between the sexes, society can encourage healthier relationships and more sustainable family structures.