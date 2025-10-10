20251010_ED_A : Democratic Party's escalating rhetoric against the judiciary

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Senior Supreme Council Member Jeon Hyun-heui of the Democratic Party (DP) warned on Oct. 9 that the National Assembly could issue a writ to compel Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to appear at a parliamentary audit. Asked whether a compulsory appearance could apply if he refuses to attend, she said, “If he does not appear, the same standard as for ordinary witnesses should apply.” While chief justices typically deliver an opening statement and then leave, she added that Jo should be sworn in and testify as a witness.Her remark follows a wave of hard-line statements about the chief justice from DP figures. Party leader Jung Chung-rae wrote on Facebook, “Let us remember the revolt of Jo Hee-de,” and recently added, “If even presidents can be replaced, what is a chief justice?” When the Legislation and Judiciary Committee abruptly added an on-site audit at the Supreme Court, Rep. Kim Gi-pyo quipped that if “Lord Jo Hee-de” finds it inconvenient to face the public, lawmakers would “pay him a visit,” leaving him “nowhere to hide.”The DP demands that Jo explain the Supreme Court’s remand of President Lee Jae Myung’s election-law case in May. Yet details of deliberations by the full court are confidential under the Court Organization Act. Despite knowing testimony is not permitted, the party pushed for two hearings and now appears intent on turning the audit into a venue for public shaming.Even the presidential office has voiced concern about the party’s approach, but hard-liners show little sign of restraint. The DP’s casual stance toward the separation of powers is troubling. Analysts cite the campaign to pressure Jo as a key reason approval ratings for both President Lee and the DP have declined in recent polls. Some lawmakers, however, continue broad attacks on the judiciary.Judicial independence matters even more when the ruling party controls both the legislature and the executive. A recent case underscored the point: After the police swiftly arrested former Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Jin-sook following legislation that abolished the body, a court released her about 50 hours later. The episode drew criticism, even within the ruling camp, for “overzealous” policing — and showed the courts acting to check excessive state power.The responsibility to shield the judiciary from political pressure also falls on the People Power Party (PPP). The PPP, which has wavered between rallies and filibusters without presenting alternatives, must acknowledge its share of responsibility for the current standoff.DP members know the judiciary cannot accept demands to open the Supreme Court's appellate deliberations. Political pressure of this kind invites only more invective and partisan conflict. In light of concerns raised by the presidential office, the DP should stop overreaching in regard to the Supreme Court and respect the boundaries set by law.