Friday's fortune: Show gratitude and embrace the small joys in life
Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 North
🔹 Worries fade — enjoy the day
🔹 At this age, you grasp heaven’s will
🔹 Today, you shine and rise to success
🔹 Leadership brings goals to fruition
🔹 Support comes from above and below
🔹 Unity ensures survival and growth
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Harmonious | 🧭 North
🔹 Live with love and gratitude
🔹 A spouse proves more steadfast than children
🔹 In love, age is just a number
🔹 Express affection to your partner
🔹 Hearts connect deeply today
🔹 Balance both career and romance
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything appeals in its own way
🔹 A lucky, uplifting day awaits
🔹 Any road leads to the same success
🔹 Gains outweigh losses today
🔹 Social gatherings may occur
🔹 Avoid overindulgence
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Pay attention to your body’s signals
🔹 See a doctor if unwell
🔹 Beware of overly friendly faces
🔹 Trust in people feels shaky today
🔹 Nothing in life comes free
🔹 Avoid head-on conflicts — find detours
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South
🔹 Age is life’s medal of honor
🔹 Life brims with happiness
🔹 Take pride in years lived
🔹 A refreshing, uplifting day unfolds
🔹 Knock, and the door will open
🔹 State your wish — dreams may come true
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Clouded | 🧭 North
🔹 Relieve tension with warm baths
🔹 Worry solves nothing — let go
🔹 Avoid risky loans or investments
🔹 Walk your own path with focus
🔹 Prepare in advance to avoid trouble
🔹 Career or path choices may feel heavy
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Hydrate and care for your body
🔹 Some matters are resolved only with time
🔹 Differences in views may surface
🔹 Unexpected tasks may arise
🔹 Analyze carefully before acting
🔹 Social ties may bring stress
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay engaged with hobbies or tasks
🔹 Be active and positive
🔹 Work is best achieved together
🔹 Foster unity and harmony
🔹 Decline late rounds at gatherings
🔹 Show confidence and positivity
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Relax with TV or online content
🔹 Offer guidance or teaching to others
🔹 Partial success may still feel rewarding
🔹 Accept outcomes without complaint
🔹 Refrain from acting solo — favor teamwork
🔹 Your image and reputation will rise
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Nourish yourself with healthy foods
🔹 Afternoon proves luckier than the morning
🔹 Plans may need adjustment
🔹 Share meal costs fairly
🔹 Seek solutions close at hand
🔹 White clothing brings favor
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Family is life’s greatest wealth
🔹 Trust intuition with confidence
🔹 Life itself is a profitable blessing
🔹 Wise spending yields benefits
🔹 People are wealth — nurture connections
🔹 Pocket money or gains may come
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Every child is equally precious
🔹 Avoid favoritism or bias
🔹 Practice quiet generosity
🔹 Offer kindness even to rivals
🔹 Don’t let envy consume you
🔹 Blue attire proves auspicious
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)