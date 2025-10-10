 Son Heung-min breaks Korea’s all-time caps record as Taegeuk Warriors face Brazil in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Son Heung-min breaks Korea’s all-time caps record as Taegeuk Warriors face Brazil in Seoul

Published: 10 Oct. 2025, 20:58
Son Heung-min evades a tackle during a friendly match between Korea and Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 10. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min evades a tackle during a friendly match between Korea and Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 10. [YONHAP]

 
Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC made history on Friday by becoming the most-capped player in Korean men’s national team history.
 
The Korean captain started in the friendly match against Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, marking his 137th international appearance. The milestone surpasses the previous record of 136 matches held jointly by former national team manager Cha Bum-kun and current head coach Hong Myung-bo.
 

Related Article

Son made his senior international debut in 2010 at age 18 during a friendly against Syria. Over the past 15 years, he has become a cornerstone of Korean football, consistently representing his country while evolving into its leading attacking figure.
 
Head coach Hong’s squad was set to deploy a back-three system against Brazil. Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain and Lee Jae-sung of Mainz will likely support Son in the attack, with Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City and Hwang In-beom of Feyenoord anchoring the midfield.
 
Lee Jae-sung also achieved a major personal milestone, joining the Century Club by earning his 100th international cap.
 
The defensive trio was set to feature Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, Kim Ju-sung of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, and Cho Yu-min of Sharjah. On the flanks, Lee Tae-seok of Austria Wien and Seol Young-woo of Crvena Zvezda will likely be deployed as wing-backs, while Jo Hyeon-woo of Ulsan HD started in goal.
 
Brazil, led by veteran Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, fielded a full-strength side featuring Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid and Casemiro of Manchester United.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags song heung-min national team

More in Football

Son Heung-min breaks Korea’s all-time caps record as Taegeuk Warriors face Brazil in Seoul

Ulsan HD fire Shin Tae-yong with relegation battle on the horizon

Impressive Morocco squad stands as next test for Korea's U-20 team in knockout round match

Korea set for tactical test against Brazil at int'l friendly in Seoul

Even without Son and Bouanga, LAFC extends winning streak

Related Stories

Son Heung-min ties men's appearance record with 136th cap in Mexico friendly

'Maybe I would have quit if I was being selfish': Son says he neared breaking point after Asian Cup exit

Welcome home!

End of the 'Captain Son' era? Korea's head coach hints at change of guard.

Korea coach hints at further experimentation in 2 friendlies in U.S.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)