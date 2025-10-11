 U.S. jury orders Samsung to pay $445.5M in patent infringement suit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 16:07
The office of Samsung Electronics in southern Seoul [YONHAP]

The office of Samsung Electronics in southern Seoul [YONHAP]

 
A U.S. federal jury has ordered Samsung Electronics to pay $445.5 million in damages after finding that the Korean company infringed multiple wireless network technology patents held by an American firm, according to foreign media reports Saturday.
 
According to reports from Reuters and other outlets, the federal jury in Marshall, Texas, ruled Friday that Samsung violated four patents owned by Collision Communications, a New Hampshire-based company specializing in wireless network efficiency technologies.
 

The jury determined that Samsung's products, including its Galaxy smartphones and notebook computers with wireless functions, infringed the patents in question.
 
Collision Communications filed a lawsuit against Samsung in 2023, claiming infringement of its proprietary technology.

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung



