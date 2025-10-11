P1Harmony to tour Europe

Rookie girl group AtHeart to release English version of track 'Plot Twist'

Fifty Fifty to return with new album 'Too Much Part 1.'

Related Stories

P1Harmony to hit a sweet note with special cafe events in Korea, Japan and Chile

Boy band P1Harmony to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

P1Harmony to release 8th EP 'DUH!' next month

'We finally have found our strength': P1Harmony on its most personal album to date

P1 to release physical version of EP 'DUH!' in the United States