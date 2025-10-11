P1Harmony to tour Europe
Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 16:00
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
Boy band P1Harmony will embark on a European tour next year, its agency FNC Entertainment announced on Saturday.
The tour, titled “[P1ustage H: MOST WANTED] in Europe,” is an extension of the group’s ongoing world tour that kicked off in Seoul in August.
The European leg will take place across six cities in January, starting in Amsterdam on Jan. 15, followed by Munich on Jan. 18, Gdańsk on Jan. 22, Berlin on Jan. 25, Paris on Jan. 28 and Wembley on Jan. 30.
Venue and ticket details will be announced later.
The group is currently on its third and largest world tour, “P1ustage H: MOST WANTED,” having wrapped shows in Oceania and Asia.
The band has been performing across cities in North America since Sept. 27 and is scheduled to head to Latin America next, with scheduled stops including São Paulo and Lima.
P1Harmony released its first full-length English album “EX” on Sept. 26, which reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 — its highest ranking to date. The group recently appeared on the ABC’s “Good Morning America” (1975-) and performed “EX” live.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)