Stray Kids opens pop-up store in Seoul
Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 14:44
- WOO JI-WON
Boy band Stray Kids has opened a pop-up store in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Saturday to commemorate its world tour “〈dominATE : celebrATE〉.”
The store, which shares the same name as the tour, is located on the third and fourth floors of maPoint Naru near Mangwon Hangang Park and will run for 16 days until Oct. 26.
The entrance recreates the energy of a concert scene, while the rooftop space has been designed to resemble a festival ground.
Fans can also enjoy photo zones themed after food trucks, a tattoo booth as well as interactive games featuring SKZOO, the group’s animal characters representing each of the eight members — including a matching game and another in which fans rescue SKZOO plushies from a ball pit.
A variety of merchandise is available, including official tour goods, SKZOO-themed items and products designed by the members themselves.
Further information about the store can be found on the group’s official social media channels.
Stray Kids has performed 34 concerts at 27 stadiums on its world tour. The tour will conclude with finale shows at Incheon Asiad Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19.
