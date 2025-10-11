 Stray Kids opens pop-up store in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids opens pop-up store in Seoul

Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 14:44
Stray Kids pop-up store poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Stray Kids pop-up store poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Stray Kids has opened a pop-up store in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Saturday to commemorate its world tour “〈dominATE : celebrATE〉.”
 
The store, which shares the same name as the tour, is located on the third and fourth floors of maPoint Naru near Mangwon Hangang Park and will run for 16 days until Oct. 26.
 

Related Article

The entrance recreates the energy of a concert scene, while the rooftop space has been designed to resemble a festival ground.  
 
Fans can also enjoy photo zones themed after food trucks, a tattoo booth as well as interactive games featuring SKZOO, the group’s animal characters representing each of the eight members — including a matching game and another in which fans rescue SKZOO plushies from a ball pit.
 
A variety of merchandise is available, including official tour goods, SKZOO-themed items and products designed by the members themselves.  
 
Further information about the store can be found on the group’s official social media channels.
 
Stray Kids has performed 34 concerts at 27 stadiums on its world tour. The tour will conclude with finale shows at Incheon Asiad Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Stray Kids

More in K-pop

P1Harmony to tour Europe

Stray Kids opens pop-up store in Seoul

Fifty Fifty to return with new album 'Too Much Part 1.'

Rookie girl group AtHeart to release English version of track 'Plot Twist'

Seventeen releases remix with singer PinkPantheress

Related Stories

Stray Kids to release second Japanese album 'GIANT' next month

Stray Kids' latest album posts strongest first-week K-pop sales this year

Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan

Stray Kids set to drop ‘HOP’ edition of ‘Skzhop Hiptape’ this December

Stray Kids to drop dance practices, vlogs and behind-the-scenes content for 'STAYweeK' event
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)