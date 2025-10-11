North Korea unveils new Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade
North Korea showcased its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party.
“As the columns of the ICBM Hwasong-20, the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, filled the square, the crowd’s thunderous cheers reached a fever pitch,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday, referring to the parade that took place around 10 p.m. Friday at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.
The new missile is believed to have been developed to increase its range or warhead capacity, potentially boosting its destructive power.
Also displayed were hypersonic glide missiles, which are known to be capable of evading missile defense systems.
“Strategic weapon systems — the embodiment of absolute power and the essence of our self-defensive military strength, continuously expanded by our Party in defense of survival rights and development rights, and in protection of peace — entered the square, shaking the earth,” KCNA said. “Regiments of hypersonic glide missiles and long-range hypersonic strategic missiles advanced forward.”
The report added, “Following the modern main battle tank formation ‘Cheonma-20,’ equipped with powerful offensive capabilities and reliable defense systems, the 155-millimeter self-propelled field artillery units — the leading branch of our military — raised their formidable barrels and swept across the square.”
KCNA also reported that “the invincible overseas operations units of the Korean People’s Army, having created a new great military history and fully expressing the spirit of the Korean people, passed proudly before the central stand in military review.” Units reportedly deployed to Kursk, Russia, were believed to have been part of the display.
“Our military must continue to evolve into an invincible force that eliminates all threats to our right of defense through political, ideological and technological superiority, and must be constantly strengthened as an elite force that builds the foundation of victory through discipline and moral strength,” Kim said, according to KCNA.
Kim added, “We are once again reminded today that our sovereignty and our cause can only be protected and guaranteed through strength and victory.”
“For me, and for our Party, the military has truly been our strength. The heroic fighting spirit and victories achieved on overseas battlefields have fully demonstrated the ideological and moral perfection of our armed forces, which have grown under the will and guidance of the Party.”
Kim concluded by affirming that “our party and the government of the Republic will continue to fulfill their responsibility in the joint struggle of progressive humanity to oppose injustice and hegemony, and to defend justice and peace, together with our powerful revolutionary forces.”
