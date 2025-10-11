 Seoul notes Ishiba's call to face history in remarks marking anniversary of end of WWII
Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 15:37
President Lee Jae Myung, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and his wife, Yoshiko Ishiba, pose for a photo as they meet at a hotel in Busan, about 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 30. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The foreign ministry said Saturday it took note of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's call to face history in his remarks on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, calling such efforts “desirable” for cooperation.
 

In Friday's statement, Ishiba said, “What matters most are the courage and integrity to squarely face the past, classical liberalism that values the tolerance of listening humbly to the arguments of others, and a healthy and robust democracy” as he reflected on the war.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul said it was paying attention to Ishiba's remarks on facing the past, noting that he made similar remarks during his visits to the U.N. General Assembly and Korea last month.
 
“It is desirable for present and future cooperation that the responsible leaders of Japan squarely face up to history and make efforts for trust between countries and peoples,” the official said.
 
Bilateral relations have faced longstanding thorny issues stemming from Japan's brutal colonial rule of Korea from 1910 to 1945, when it was defeated in World War II.
 

 

Yonhap
tags Korea Japan

