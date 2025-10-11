North Korea stages nighttime parade marking party's 80th anniversary, showcasing ties with China and Russia
Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 00:12 Updated: 11 Oct. 2025, 00:23
North Korea staged a large-scale nighttime military parade in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party, showcasing its military power and growing alignment with China and Russia. South Korean intelligence officials have begun analyzing the weapons systems unveiled during the parade for clues about Pyongyang’s evolving arsenal.
The parade began around 10 p.m. at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, following a brief pre-ceremony performance. However, it remains unclear what new weapons were unveiled or whether leader Kim Jong-un delivered a speech. Analysts expect state media to release details on Saturday.
Intelligence officials believe Kim likely attended the event. This marks the 16th military parade since he took power. Except for a private parade in 2014 commemorating the 61st anniversary of the Korean War armistice, Kim has appeared on the reviewing platform in all previous parades.
Observers say the presence of Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li Qiang highlights deepening trilateral ties among Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow. Analysts expect the three figures to stand side by side on the reviewing platform — a symbolic reprise of last month’s Victory Day parade in Beijing, where the leaders of the three countries appeared together atop Tiananmen Gate.
Speculation is also swirling over whether Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, appeared at the event. She accompanied her father during his recent trip to China but did not appear at any public events. Intelligence analysts believe she may use the parade as an opportunity to reinforce her image as a potential successor, following speculation that Kim Ju-ae has been gradually grooming her for leadership.
Military analysts are watching closely to see whether Pyongyang unveiled new strategic weapons.
In a Sept. 21 speech before the Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim said North Korea had “possessed new secret weapons and made many achievements in defence science."
Candidates for these so-called secret weapons include the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, a hypersonic missile, an unmanned submarine and a high-performance drone system.
On Oct. 4, Pyongyang held a weapons exhibition called “Defense Development- 2025,” where it displayed several advanced systems, including a short-range ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, known as the Hwasong-11Ma.
"They themselves should have to judge whether the territory of South Korea would be a safe place in any case," Kim said.
Since the 75th anniversary parade on Oct. 10, 2020, Pyongyang has favored nighttime events for their dramatic effect.
In a 2022 media interview, Tak Hyun-min, former Blue House protocol secretary, claimed that he had told Hyon Song-wol, then head of North Korea’s Samjiyon Band, that holding military parades at night would create a more dramatic effect.
Tak and Hyon met during inter-Korean cultural exchanges in early 2018, when Hyon led North Korea’s Samjiyon Band to perform in South Korea ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. At the time, Tak was serving as protocol secretary at the Blue House and helped coordinate cross-border cultural events.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)