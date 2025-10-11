33.6% of online gov't services restored after data center fire

More than 33 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, officials said Saturday.As of 6 a.m., 238 out of 709 services hit by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 33.6 percent.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the newly restored services include the privacy regulator's service that checks for personal data leaks and the labor ministry's management system for fines.Currently, 30 out of 40 "Grade 1" services, which are considered essential based on their impact and number of users, have been restored.The fire at the NIRS began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room on Sept. 26 and was completely extinguished the following day. Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.Yonhap