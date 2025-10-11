Incheon Airport labor union resumes work after 11-day strike
Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 16:49
Workers at subsidiaries of Incheon International Airport are returning to work after an 11-day strike.
The Incheon Airport branch of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union announced on Saturday that it would shift from a full strike to a leadership-only strike during a meeting held at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport.
The decision follows the union’s first formal meeting with Incheon International Airport Corporation the previous day, during which both sides agreed that “efforts are needed from both labor and management to resolve the dispute.”
Intensive negotiations will begin on Oct. 13, with the possible timing of a full strike withdrawal to be determined based on the progress of the talks.
The union, however, warned it could launch an indefinite strike on Oct. 25 if its demands — including calls for increased staffing and changes to the shift system — are not met.
Separately, the National Airport Workers’ Solidarity — which includes the Incheon Airport branch and the National Airport Union — plans to hold a press conference on Monday in front of the presidential office in Yongsan, calling for a meeting with presidential officials.
