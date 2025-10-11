 Suspects in connection to the death of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia arrested
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Suspects in connection to the death of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia arrested

Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 12:33
The logo for Korean police [YONHAP]

The logo for Korean police [YONHAP]

 
Several suspects connected to the death of a Korean university student who was tortured in Cambodia in August have been arrested.
 
The individuals involved in recruiting so-called “borrowed-name bank accounts” were detained last month in Korea on charges of luring a man in his 20s from Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang, to Cambodia in July, according to the North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency on Saturday.
 

Related Article

All those arrested are Korean nationals.
 
The victim left for Cambodia on July 17, telling his family he would be attending a “local fair.” He was found dead three weeks later on Aug. 8 near Bokor Mountain in Kampot.
 
The area has been associated with a series of employment scams and illegal detentions targeting Koreans.
 
Cambodian police authorities listed the cause of death as cardiac arrest due to “severe pain caused by torture,” according to the official death report.
 
The victim’s family had earlier reported to police and the Foreign Ministry that they had received threatening calls from a man speaking Korean with a Chinese accent, demanding more than 50 million won ($36,000) to “settle an incident their son had caused.”
 
Police said they believe the victim may have had “contact with members of the recruitment ring and are widening their investigation,” adding that they are also “tracking individuals connected to recent employment scams and abduction cases involving Koreans in Cambodia.”
 
The victim's body has been held in Cambodia for nearly two months due to limited cooperation from local authorities.
 
Police said they are working with the victim’s family, the Foreign Ministry and Cambodian investigators to repatriate his remains.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cambodia

More in Social Affairs

S. Korea pledges prompt return of remains of student after torture death in Cambodia

Father convicted of beating son to death appeals to Supreme Court

Suspects in connection to the death of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia arrested

33.6% of online gov't services restored after data center fire

Supreme Court to rule on SK chairman's billion-dollar divorce next week

Related Stories

Cambodia ready to attract tourists, its tourism ministry says

Chinese man involved in drugging Seoul children to blackmail parents handed prison term in Cambodia

K-water, Cambodia open the tap on cooperation in resource management

K-water showcases AI management, purification at Asia Water Council meeting

Thai and Cambodian leaders visit disputed border as tensions simmer
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)