Saturday's fortune: A focus on family and loved ones
Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t be swayed by emotions
🔹 A spouse proves more reliable than children
🔹 Avoid clinging to others
🔹 Even if it appeals, act with caution
🔹 Whether lovable or not, a spouse is best
🔹 Love requires push and pull
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect praise or filial devotion
🔹 The more family, the better
🔹 Harmony at home is true happiness
🔹 Abundance brings joy
🔹 Everything pleases from start to finish
🔹 Admiration comes from head to toe
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A cheerful expense may arise
🔹 Living itself is a profitable blessing
🔹 Fortune favors you with money ties
🔹 Spending leads to gains
🔹 Hard work pays off today
🔹 The heart is ready to give freely
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A day that feels full of life
🔹 Accept that good is simply good
🔹 Any road leads to the goal
🔹 Effort never betrays results
🔹 Explore new investments or savings
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Health remains your greatest asset
🔹 Value people over possessions
🔹 Avoid overkill in small matters
🔹 Family comes before outsiders
🔹 Too many voices cause chaos
🔹 Show individuality over trends
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 A tree’s potential shows from its sprout
🔹 Share wisdom or advice
🔹 Mutual aid defines humanity
🔹 Beware those who take kindness for granted
🔹 Don’t live only by being nice
🔹 White attire brings fortune
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 People are closely connected
🔹 Don’t waste emotions on small matters
🔹 Nurture those with true potential
🔹 Giving follows receiving
🔹 Avoid drinking too much — no drunk driving
🔹 Blue attire proves favorable
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South
🔹 Children won’t always follow your will
🔹 Listen to your body’s signals
🔹 Guard against overwork
🔹 Avoid forcing things today
🔹 A trip to unfamiliar places refreshes oneself
🔹 Heal with music
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood ties prove stronger than others
🔹 Collaboration beats going alone
🔹 Unite with family on matters of the home
🔹 Build gatherings for unity
🔹 Lucky meals or treats today
🔹 A meeting sparks lasting friendships
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South
🔹 Fortune favors you today
🔹 Aging means completion, not decline
🔹 Life radiates with happiness
🔹 Achievement brings deep satisfaction
🔹 Capture precious moments in photos
🔹 Find joy in small certainties
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t cling to the past
🔹 Seek solitude today
🔹 Focus on yourself, not on others
🔹 Spousal quarrels resolve quickly
🔹 Differences in views may surface
🔹 Friends may stir worries
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Familiar things bring comfort
🔹 Old wine and old friends are best
🔹 Value traditions today
🔹 Even on known paths, ask for directions
🔹 Seek guidance from experience
🔹 Speak less, listen more
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
