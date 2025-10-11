 North Korea, Vietnam agree to cooperate on defence, other fields, KCNA says
North Korea, Vietnam agree to cooperate on defence, other fields, KCNA says

Published: 11 Oct. 2025, 18:17
From left, Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev attend a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Oct. 10, 2025. [POOL/AFP/YONHAP]

North Korea and Vietnam signed cooperation agreements in fields including their defence, foreign and health ministries, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday.
 
In did not elaborate on the Friday agreements.
 

Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam led a delegation to Pyongyang this week to attend the 80th anniversary of the foundation of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, marking the first visit of a Vietnamese leader to the largely isolated nation in nearly 20 years.

 

Reuters
tags North Korea Vietnam

