 Finance Minister Koo likely to meet Bessent in Washington as trade talks stumble
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Finance Minister Koo likely to meet Bessent in Washington as trade talks stumble

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 18:51
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during their meeting in New York on Sept. 24, 2025, [NEWS1]

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during their meeting in New York on Sept. 24, 2025, [NEWS1]

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol is likely to hold a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later this week in Washington on the sidelines of international gatherings, a source close to the matter said Sunday, amid little progress over tariff negotiations.
 
As part of a framework trade deal to lower U.S. tariffs in July, Korea and the United States announced a $350 billion investment package from Seoul in principle. Korea has demanded that the United States establish a bilateral currency swap, saying that Seoul would face a financial crisis if such direct investment in the United States is made without safeguards.
 
Koo will depart for Washington on Tuesday to attend meetings of the Group of 20 finance ministers and the annual gatherings of the International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry said Sunday.
 
On the sidelines of the multilateral gatherings, Koo is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Bessent, according to the source.
 
Still, the date and agenda of the possible meeting between Koo and Bessent have yet to be confirmed, the source said.
 
Details of ongoing trade talks between Korea and the United States were still unclear, but Seoul is also said to have requested reasonable flexibility in the proportion of direct investments, as well as a say in the selection of investment destinations to ensure commercial viability.
 
However, Seoul and Washington have yet to finalize details regarding the investment package and profit-sharing arrangements, and have not yet been able to formalize the agreement into a memorandum of understanding.

Yonhap
tags korea koo yun-cheol scott bessent

More in Finance

Finance Minister Koo likely to meet Bessent in Washington as trade talks stumble

Kospi breaks 3,600 points thanks to chipmakers, sets new record

Foreign reserves up for 4th consecutive month in Sept.

Kospi breaks 3,600 for first time on semiconductor and biotech gains

Gov't expected to unveil new real estate stabilization package

Related Stories

Finance minister likely to hold tariff talks with U.S. treasury secretary on July 31, sources say

Korea's finance minister to hold tariff talks with Bessent Thursday morning in Washington

Korea agrees to give U.S. forex data, but currency swap omitted in trade talks

Korea thrown into disarray as U.S. cancels tariff talks

Korea among 'top targets' for trade deals with U.S., WSJ reports
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)