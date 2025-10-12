 SK chief Chey visits China to drum up support for APEC CEO Summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK chief Chey visits China to drum up support for APEC CEO Summit

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 20:00
The photo shows Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, in Beijing on Oct. 10. [YONHAP]

The photo shows Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, in Beijing on Oct. 10. [YONHAP]

 
The head of a major Korean business organization visited China to rev up support for the successful hosting of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Korea later this month, the organization said Sunday.
 
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also serves as the head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), took the trip to bolster support for the event, the KCCI said.
 

Related Article

 
Chey embarked on his three-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai beginning Friday, roughly two weeks ahead of the APEC CEO Summit. The Summit is an official side event of the multilateral forum of APEC leaders which is taking place from Oct. 28 to 31 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. 
 
Chey first met with key Chinese officials, including Vice Premier He Lifeng and Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, in Beijing on Friday.
 
The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral economic cooperation and ways to enhance private-sector exchanges between companies from the two nations.
 
During his stay in Shanghai over the weekend, Chey also met with Shanghai Mayor Chen Jining and participated in the International Business Leaders Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai, a forum that brings together global business leaders to advise on the city's economic development.

Yonhap
tags APEC Chey Tae-won KCCI

More in Industry

SK chief Chey visits China to drum up support for APEC CEO Summit

Last chance to the USA

Capturing F1's magic machines

Department store sales soar over holiday as cold and rain keep people indoors

Artists, curators and a BTS member all named as key Korean art market influencers

Related Stories

Korea to showcase economic might at APEC CEO Summit, says SK Group chief

KCCI chair says APEC summit will go as planned despite tanking won

Korea Inc. tells gov't to give more support to EVs

APEC summit chair says Trump tariffs should be 'addressed' at event

Korean, Japanese business chambers to cooperate for Busan's World Expo bid

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)