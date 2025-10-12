SK chief Chey visits China to drum up support for APEC CEO Summit

The head of a major Korean business organization visited China to rev up support for the successful hosting of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Korea later this month, the organization said Sunday.SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also serves as the head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), took the trip to bolster support for the event, the KCCI said.Chey embarked on his three-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai beginning Friday, roughly two weeks ahead of the APEC CEO Summit. The Summit is an official side event of the multilateral forum of APEC leaders which is taking place from Oct. 28 to 31 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.Chey first met with key Chinese officials, including Vice Premier He Lifeng and Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, in Beijing on Friday.The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral economic cooperation and ways to enhance private-sector exchanges between companies from the two nations.During his stay in Shanghai over the weekend, Chey also met with Shanghai Mayor Chen Jining and participated in the International Business Leaders Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai, a forum that brings together global business leaders to advise on the city's economic development.Yonhap