Long lines, rain, no Mickey: Was Disney Run Seoul more meh than magic?
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 17:54 Updated: 12 Oct. 2025, 18:57
- KIM JI-YE
Despite the rainy Saturday morning, thousands of runners filled Yeouido, racing through Seoul’s streets under the spell of Disney magic alongside characters like Mickey and Minnie at the inaugural Disney Run Seoul 2025.
And how was it? It was family-oriented, with many presents and special event booths, but it could have been better.
Months before the marathon, this reporter tried — just a little — to embrace the running life: signed up for a gym, looked for running shoes (and learned how expensive they are), and imagined high-fiving Disney characters mid-race. Keep in mind that this reporter is somewhat less than athletic.
By the time this reporter arrived around 7:20 a.m., the park was already crowded with participants, with the 15,000 runners gearing up to enjoy their run.
Unlike the Marvel Run — Korea’s Marvel-themed marathon launched in 2016 with 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) and half-marathon courses — the Disney Run offered two options: a 10-kilometer course and a 3-kilometer course, designed to bring together families, runners and Disney fans of all ages.
As the reporter made her way toward the stage for the stretching session, it felt like a mini theme park. Many participants sported Disney headbands — from Mickey and Minnie to Donald Duck, as well as Judy and Nick from "Zootopia" (2016). Some even wore full costumes, rather than the official Disney-Uniqlo collaborative T-shirts handed out for the event. Children and adults dressed as Elsa, Snow White, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Nick and Judy and other characters were easy to spot.
After the stretching session, everyone moved toward the starting line as the rain grew heavier. The 3-kilometer group, which the reporter joined, had to wait 45 minutes in the rain until the course opened, after the 10-kilometer runners had started. Most of the short-course participants were families, including parents with very young children, some still in strollers.
While waiting, this reporter — as said before, not exactly the athletic type — tried to plan a running pace, imagining spotting Disney characters along the way.
However, as the reporter approached the starting line, she quickly realized that her plan might have been easier to conceive than to achieve — even getting to the starting point was a challenge due to the dense crowd.
Just before the 3-kilometer run began, the rain finally eased up — a relief, as the reporter's semi-waterproof jacket was starting to feel cold and wet.
When the signal was given for the short-course runners to start, navigating the course proved challenging. Bottleneck areas forced many participants to slow down or walk. Also, extra caution was needed to avoid bumping into children — some no taller than waist-high — and puddles scattered along the path from the previous day’s rain.
As for Disney characters? Sadly, this reporter didn’t spot a single one along the course, despite her hopes. Apparently, they were there, as photos later revealed. This reporter’s timing was simply off.
Instead, the runners in costumes became the stars. One memorable sight was a runner in an inflatable Judy costume, drawing laughter and trailed by children who eagerly tried to keep up, like a modern-day Pied Piper with bunny ears.
The 3-kilometer course circled the park and passed the KBS building, offering a rare glimpse of a calm Yeouido on a weekend morning without the usual weekday crowds. Also, while running through blocked roads in busy Yeouido — a rare experience — Disney theme songs were played along the route, adding a dose of Disney magic to the event.
One of the most heartwarming parts of the run was seeing families in action. Parents encouraged and checked on their children, with some fathers running while holding their kids in their arms and others pushing strollers, sharing the experience.
At the finish line, family members tried to capture every moment on their phones, cheering on participants with cries of “You can do it!” and “You’re almost there!” Coming alone, this reporter did feel a twinge of loneliness, but the scene was wholesome and uplifting.
After roughly 30 minutes of running — or maybe close to jogging and walking — the reporter crossed the finish line, thinking the main course had concluded.
It hadn't.
When the reporter returned to the gathering area, she learned another long slog remained: the trek to claim her medal. The line to receive the medal was endless, spiraling across the park. It took nearly an hour to claim my 3-kilometer medal, which featured Nick and Judy. While waiting, some participants complained that the lines were chaotic and no staff were on hand to organize the crowd.
Along with the medal, runners also received a gift bag heavily laden with drinks and snacks.
Event booths were also in action. This reporter tried to reach some of them, including the photo booth, but gave up after waiting 30 minutes, as the lines barely moved.
An orchestra performed Disney songs, too, followed by a prize ceremony. The winners of the 10-kilometer course received Disney-themed LEGO trophies for first place and LEGO medals for second and third.
Overall, the Disney Run successfully created an all-ages-friendly event, allowing families to share memorable moments. Yet, despite being a Disney-themed run, the presence of Disney characters was limited.
That said, if the event returns next year and the weather is good, this reporter would happily participate again. After all, how often do you get a cute Disney medal while witnessing the joy of families and watching costumed runners? It’s an experience too rare to miss.
