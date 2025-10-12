World Share to support Nepali teen featured on Korean TV travel show
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 14:52
A Nepali teenager who bonded with webtoon artist Kian84 on a TV travel reality show will receive support from international relief organization World Share.
International NGO World Share announced Saturday that it will provide Korean language education and living expenses for an 18-year-old named Tamang, who appeared in season 4 of MBC’s “Adventure by Accident” (2022-25) that aired in May this year. Tamang met Kian84 while working as a guide during a trek through the Himalayas in Nepal.
Tamang lives in Nepal and has worked as a trekking guide to support his family, including his ailing father. On the program, Kian84 was moved by Tamang’s story, noting how the teenager spends most of his earnings on his family’s medical bills.
“He’s a devoted son. If it were me, I would’ve run away already. He’s pure and kind. He had to grow up fast,” he said. Kian84 also gave Tamang and his cousin new shoes and clothes.
Tamang recently visited Korea at the invitation of the production team behind MBC Every1’s “Yo~! Welcome to Korea!” (2018-25).
Since June, World Share has been running a campaign with Naver Happybean to support children in Nepal’s highland regions. The organization plans to deliver Korean language tuition and living expense support to Tamang in November.
According to World Share, Tamang has recently been working at a restaurant in Kathmandu. “I’m truly thankful to the World Share donors who helped me,” he said. “The support and encouragement from people in Korea have been a great source of strength and have made me very happy.”
World Share added that it will continue to support Tamang’s settlement, including registering him for Korean classes and helping him open a bank account, so he can live safely in a new environment and continue his studies.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
