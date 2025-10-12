Gov't under fire for slow response to crime wave targeting Koreans in Cambodia
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 19:06
The killing of a Korean university student in Cambodia has fueled mounting criticism of the government’s slow response to a dramatic increase in serious crimes targeting Korean nationals.
The case has come to symbolize growing public frustration, as the main opposition People Power Party questions why no stronger protections were implemented despite prior warnings.
The student, in their 20s, departed for Cambodia on July 17 after informing family members about plans to attend a local fair. Contact was lost shortly after arrival. On Aug. 8, Cambodian police discovered a body near Bokor Mountain in Kampot. Bruises were found on the body, according to officials.
Investigators arrested three Chinese nationals on murder charges. Authorities suspect that the victim was lured by a fraudulent job offer, then held in captivity and later killed. The suspects allegedly contacted the family, demanding over 50 million won ($35,000) and claiming the victim had "caused trouble."
Crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia have surged in recent years. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported 17 cases of unlawful confinement in 2023, which soared to 220 last year. As of August this year, 330 cases had already been reported.
Most victims are recruited through deceptive online job listings, often promising high wages for basic tasks such as translation or data entry. Some scammers offer to cover airfare or emphasize that no special qualifications are needed.
After traveling to Cambodia, victims are reportedly stripped of their identification, phones and money, then confined by criminal organizations. In many cases, they are forced to participate in voice phishing operations, crypto fraud, or romance scams.
In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began distributing advisories in July to warn travelers. The guidance advises skepticism even if job offers come through acquaintances, urges verification of recruitment ads on social media or YouTube and warns that employment without a proper visa is illegal.
Travelers are instructed to ensure contracts are documented and fully understood before signing. Victims are encouraged to contact Cambodia’s 117 police hotline if detained or defrauded.
But the effectiveness of such measures is limited. Cambodian law enforcement typically requires the victim to initiate the report directly. The ministry has asked authorities in Phnom Penh to simplify reporting procedures so emergency responders can act based on identification and location information alone.
Seoul has also proposed the creation of a Korean Desk — a special liaison unit — within the Cambodian police. Similar measures have been adopted in the Philippines, where the Korean government expanded CCTV coverage and dispatched crime prevention experts to areas with large Korean communities after a string of high-profile killings.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Friday summoned Cambodian Ambassador Khuon Phon Rattanak to the Foreign Ministry in central Seoul to express concern about ongoing crimes targeting Korean nationals. Cho called for swift and coordinated action to dismantle online scam networks in a rare diplomatic summons that appears to reflect growing pressure on Cambodian authorities to act.
Still, ministry officials acknowledged that more comprehensive coordination is needed across government agencies.
“Cambodia’s police capabilities are limited,” a Foreign Ministry official said. “Trying to impose Korean-style solutions will not produce results. We must work with the National Police Agency and other ministries to urge a constructive stance from Cambodian authorities.”
President Lee Jae Myung recently instructed all relevant ministries to "take all-out diplomatic measures in response to a series of crimes."
Separately, the Ministry of Employment and Labor has stepped up oversight of overseas job postings in partnership with JobKorea. Screening has been tightened for listings that exaggerate wages or working conditions. All job advertisements involving Cambodia now require pre-approval, and keyword filters are being developed to detect potential fraud during the registration stage.
Officials are also reviewing how to address cases where individuals knowingly join scam centers overseas. Some have concealed their involvement from family members, and according to the Foreign Ministry, several people have refused embassy assistance after being rescued, only to return to scam operations.
“These cases are being reviewed by the task force on overseas voice phishing,” a Foreign Ministry official said. “We will continue to expand public outreach on the risks of employment fraud and overseas criminal operations in Cambodia.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
