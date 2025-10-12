Lee orders all-out measures to protect people from crimes in Cambodia

President Lee Jae Myung ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday to take all-out diplomatic measures in response to a series of crimes in Cambodia targeting Korean nationals, including cases of job scam and unlawful confinement, his office said.Lee issued the instruction after receiving a recent report on crimes involving Koreans in Cambodia, an official of the presidential office said."The ministry has taken various steps, including securing cooperation from the Cambodian government, and will take additional measures if necessary," the official added.A string of online scams, detentions and torture cases targeting Koreans in the Southeast Asian country has sparked public outrage and growing concern at home.In a tragic case, a Korean university student died in August after being allegedly tortured by a crime ring.On Friday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun summoned the Cambodian ambassador to Seoul, expressed strong concern and urged the Cambodian government to actively devise countermeasures.The ministry also upgraded its travel advisory for Phnom Penh, previously the Level 2 "Exercise Caution" alert, to a special travel advisory.Yonhap