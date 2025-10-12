 China ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with North Korea on international issues, Xi tells Kim
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

China ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with North Korea on international issues, Xi tells Kim

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 13:57
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Sept. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Sept. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Chinese President Xi Jinping has told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that China is ready to solidify strategic cooperation on international and regional issues in a recent message sent to him, the North's state media reported Sunday.
 
Xi reaffirmed the Chinese commitment in a message sent to Kim on Thursday in response to the North Korean leader's congratulatory telegram for the 76th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
North Korea and China are "great neighbors, friends and comrades that help each other, and the traditional friendship between the two countries is solidifying as time passes," the KCNA quoted Xi as saying.
 
Xi said China is ready to inherit and further develop the traditional friendship with North Korea to deepen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation.
 
China is willing to "strengthen strategic cooperation on international and regional issues" to provide greater welfare to the peoples of the two countries and to jointly safeguard peace, stability and international equity and justice in the region, Xi also said.
 
Kim and Xi held their first talks in over six years in Beijing last month during the North Korean leader's visit to attend a military parade, putting their ties, frayed by Pyongyang's military alignment with Russia, back on track.

Yonhap
tags China North Korea Xi Jinping Kim Jong-un

More in North Korea

China ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with North Korea on international issues, Xi tells Kim

Premiers of North Korea, China hold talks in Pyongyang

North Korea releases water from border dam without prior notice

North's Kim tells Russia's Medvedev that he hopes to further develop alliance

North Korea stages nighttime parade marking party's 80th anniversary, showcasing ties with China and Russia

Related Stories

Kim tells China's Xi that Pyongyang will further bolster ties with Beijing

Kim, Xi reached 'important common understanding' during last week's talks in Beijing

North's military parade takes on new meaning as Chinese, Russian heavyweights descend on Pyongyang

Kim Jong-un touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings

China's Xi, in message to Kim, says ready to deepen strategic communication with North Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)