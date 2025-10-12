North shows off new ICBM, hypersonic short-range missiles at late-night military parade
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 18:16
North Korea used a late‑night military parade on Friday to reveal the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) along with hypersonic short-range missiles such as the Hwasong‑11Ma, showcasing its capacity to strike both the United States and South Korea.
Analysts say Pyongyang aims to boost its bargaining leverage against the United States on the back of support from China and Russia.
According to state media such as the Rodong Sinmun, the parade took place at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. The report said that the parade included the “Strategic Force Service, firmly gripping our nuclear sword of self-defense and the strongest combative formations of the Special Operations Force.”
The event mobilized at least 16,000 troops and included some 40,000 participants, including civilians.
In his address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un spoke of the “heavy responsibility of containing the worst threat of aggression from the outset of its founding” and cited sharp confrontations with adversaries in recent years, yet he avoided naming South Korea or the United States explicitly.
Instead, he presided over the display of nuclear and conventional weapons, signaling pressure through action rather than rhetoric.
Notably, in the principal viewing section sat Li Qiang, China’s premier, along with other foreign dignitaries, including Vietnam’s Communist Party secretary To Lam and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.
During the parade, North Korea introduced the Hwasong-20 ICBM, described as "the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system." The missile appeared on a large 11-axle mobile launcher similar to that used by its predecessor, the Hwasong‑19.
Analysts interpret the blunt warhead as an indication that North Korea may be preparing to equip it with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) to overwhelm U.S. missile defense systems.
If the Hwasong-20 incorporates carbon composite materials and solid-fuel technology as claimed, the regime would gain advantages in both structural strength and reduced mass, enabling greater payload flexibility.
Yet military observers caution that the system remains likely in the development stage. Mastering MIRV deployment requires advanced guidance and control systems, and Pyongyang still lacks verified test launches of such capability. Plans to conduct performance trials remain a possibility.
Observers also noted that the launcher in the parade lacked the stabilizing supports commonly seen with earlier Hwasong‑19 TELs. This could reflect design changes or developmental uncertainty.
Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the People Power Party speculated that Pyongyang might have "experimented with a single internal support rather than the typical dual legs."
North Korea also displayed strategic cruise missiles from its “Hwasal” series, which are believed to be capable of striking U.S. military assets on Guam and aircraft carriers operating around the Korean Peninsula.
The North further revealed hypersonic weapons that Kim listed among the regime’s “five key strategic tasks” during the 8th Workers’ Party Congress in 2021. One of them, the Hwasong-11Ma, appeared for the first time at a weapons exhibition on Oct. 4 and reappeared at Friday's parade.
Analysts identified it as a glide-bodied hypersonic variant of the KN-23, often referred to as the North Korean Iskander. The weapon features a maneuverable glide vehicle shaped like a stingray, designed to evade missile defense systems while maintaining speeds above Mach 5.
“The glider-type configuration extends the range of a short-range missile,” said Kwon Yong-soo, a former professor at Korea National Defense University. “It likely targets not only all of South Korea but also some U.S. military bases in Japan.”
Analysts also noted that the glide body’s shape closely resembles those of Russia’s Avangard and China’s DF-17, further raising concerns about potential cooperation or technology transfers.
During his confirmation hearing last month, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Jin Young-seung cited China’s Victory Day parade and warned of possible proliferation involving maneuverable multiwarhead systems that could threaten the Korean Peninsula.
The parade also featured the KN-24 and KN-25, two of North Korea’s short-range ballistic missile systems. North Korean state media described them as “the world’s only cutting-edge weapons.”
The KN-23, KN-24 and KN-25 are believed to have been part of a missile package sent to Russia and are reportedly undergoing iterative upgrades based on battlefield use.
Conventional weapons modernization was another focal point.
North Korea showcased the Chunma-20 main battle tank and a 155-millimeter (6.2-inch) self-propelled howitzer — upgrades that appear designed to narrow the performance gap with South Korea’s K2 tanks and K9 howitzers. A newly revealed 22-tube wheeled multiple launch rocket system drew comparisons to South Korea’s Chunmoo and the U.S.-developed Himars.
Also making its debut was a loitering munition modeled after Israel’s Harop, mounted on a six-cell mobile launcher. The drone system reflects Kim’s directive from August 2024 to expand production of unmanned aerial systems. Experts said North Korea may plan to use drones, rockets and missiles in simultaneous salvos to overwhelm South Korean air defense.
“Revealing a comprehensive mix of strategic, tactical and asymmetrical weapons reflects Kim’s intent to project military confidence and strengthen diplomatic leverage despite international isolation,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University.
Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, was absent from the event. Once a regular presence at high-profile events, she has not appeared in public since accompanying her father to China last month.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YU-JUNG, SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
