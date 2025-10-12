Premiers of North Korea, China hold talks in Pyongyang

North Korea's Premier Pak Thae-song has held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with Pak voicing support for Beijing's policies on Taiwan and other core national interests, the North's state media reported Sunday.The meeting took place on Saturday as Li was visiting Pyongyang to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Pak said Li's visit provided an important opportunity to elevate North Korea-China relations to a higher level, reaffirming his country's intent to explore "new phases in friendship."The North Korean premier also expressed "firm" support for China's policies and positions aimed at safeguarding its core national interests, including on Taiwan, saying North Korea will jointly oppose hegemonism and protect a fair international order and peace.Li reiterated China's intent to solidify friendship with North Korea regardless of changes in the international security situation, adding that Beijing is ready to mutually support Pyongyang on the multilateral stage to uphold international equity and justice, the KCNA said.The two premiers also discussed issues on strengthening strategic communications and enhancing exchanges and cooperation between the countries.The KCNA said Li, Vietnamese leader To Lam and Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, departed Pyongyang for home on Saturday after attending events marking the party anniversary.Yonhap