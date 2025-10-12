Lee urges complete audit cooperation from both sides
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 20:00
President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday ordered all government ministries and agencies to actively cooperate with the upcoming National Assembly audit, regardless of political affiliation.
“The president has instructed all ministries to immediately address any actionable issues and to fully accept parliamentary criticism from both the ruling and opposition parties,” said the presidential office in a statement.
Lee also warned that any agency failing to act on legitimate parliamentary concerns without justification would face stern consequences. He added that failing to follow up on issues raised in last year’s audit would also be part of this year's accountability.
The president also directed ministries to respond clearly and proactively to any misunderstandings, distortions or politically motivated attacks that may arise during the audit process, according to the office.
Separately, President Lee called for a thorough investigation into alleged external pressure on drug smuggling probes by customs authorities, a case currently under review by a joint prosecution-police investigative team based at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office.
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
