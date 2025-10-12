 Ruling party meets with PM, presidential aides ahead of parliamentary audit
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 20:01
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, right, shakes hands with Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae during a high-level party-government meeting at the prime minister’s official residence in central Seoul on Oct. 12. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, right, shakes hands with Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae during a high-level party-government meeting at the prime minister's official residence in central Seoul on Oct. 12. [YONHAP]

 
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Sunday met with Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and senior presidential aides to discuss key policy issues, as the National Assembly prepares to begin its annual audit this week.
 
DP leader Jung Chung-rae and floor leader Kim Byung-ki, as well as presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho, attended the meeting at the prime minister's residence on the final day of the extended Chuseok holiday.
 

The closed-door session was expected to cover reform agendas and livelihood-related policies to be pursued during the regular parliamentary session, which is set to open Monday.
 
The DP has been pushing for a series of legislative reforms, and has called on Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae to appear before the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's audit session on Monday.

