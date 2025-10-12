 Gyeonggi restaurant fire Saturday night kills family of four
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 12:19
A fire breaks out at a restaurant in Cheongpyeong-myeon, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 11, killing a family of four. [GYEONGGI-DO BUKBU FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Saturday night, killing a family of four.
 
The blaze started at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday and was extinguished after about three hours and 25 minutes. The victims were the restaurant owner and their spouse, both in their 40s, and their two teenage children.
 

Firefighters deployed 72 personnel and 35 pieces of equipment to battle the blaze. The fire destroyed a 171-square-meter (1,841-square-foot) building and caused an estimated 59 million won ($41,000) in property damage, according to the fire department.
 
Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause and circumstances of the fire.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
