No. of illegal drones near Incheon Int'l Airport drops in 2025

The number of unauthorized drones detected in the airspace surrounding Incheon International Airport, the main gateway located west of Seoul, has dropped significantly this year, data showed Sunday.According to information released by Incheon International Airport Corp., eight illegal drone flights without prior approval from authorities were detected within the airport's controlled airspace of a 9.3-kilometer radius between January and September.During the same nine-month period last year, 24 unauthorized drone flights were detected, while 74 cases were reported two years ago. In 2022, the number for January through September was even higher, at 119.The airport operator attributed the continued decline to the enforcement of the revised Aviation Safety Act, which increased the maximum fine for illegal drone operations, as well as continued public awareness campaigns and stronger notices about drone no-fly zones.Yonhap