Over 210,000 passengers travel daily via Incheon Airport during Chuseok holiday

More than 210,000 passengers traveled through Incheon International Airport per day during this year's eight-day Chuseok holiday period, marking the highest daily average for the holiday, data showed Sunday.An average of 217,613 travelers used the airport from Oct. 2-9, up 6.4 percent from the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by the airport. A total of 1.74 million passengers used Korea's main gateway airport, west of Seoul, during the period.The figure is the highest daily average for the Chuseok holiday since the airport opened in 2001 and the second highest among all holiday periods, following the record daily average of 219,026 logged during this year's Lunar New Year holiday, the airport said.By region, 448,081 people traveled to and from Southeast Asia, followed by Japan with 431,827 and China with 296,168, the data showed.Yonhap