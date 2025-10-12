 Over 210,000 passengers travel daily via Incheon Airport during Chuseok holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Over 210,000 passengers travel daily via Incheon Airport during Chuseok holiday

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 12:36
Travelers crowd the arrivals hall at Incheon International Airport on Oct. 9. [NEWS1]

Travelers crowd the arrivals hall at Incheon International Airport on Oct. 9. [NEWS1]

 
More than 210,000 passengers traveled through Incheon International Airport per day during this year's eight-day Chuseok holiday period, marking the highest daily average for the holiday, data showed Sunday.
 
An average of 217,613 travelers used the airport from Oct. 2-9, up 6.4 percent from the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by the airport. A total of 1.74 million passengers used Korea's main gateway airport, west of Seoul, during the period.
 

Related Article

 
The figure is the highest daily average for the Chuseok holiday since the airport opened in 2001 and the second highest among all holiday periods, following the record daily average of 219,026 logged during this year's Lunar New Year holiday, the airport said.
 
By region, 448,081 people traveled to and from Southeast Asia, followed by Japan with 431,827 and China with 296,168, the data showed.
 

Yonhap
tags Chuseok Incheon International Airport Trip

More in Social Affairs

Lawsuit seeks to recover profits from descendent of Korean aristocrat who collaborated with Japan

70s and over outnumber people in their 20s for first time amid low birth rates and aging population

Korean police arrest four suspected members of scam ring accused of killing university student in Cambodia

Woman gets suspended sentence for illegally purchasing newborn, abusing child

Police arrest man suspected of killing elderly neighbor in Hwacheon

Related Stories

Incheon Airport begins testing expanded passenger terminal

Incheon is world's first airport to win top ACI honor for three years running

Summer surge: Incheon Airport a zoo during peak travel season

Incheon Airport plans to designate gate for celebrities

Checking in

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)