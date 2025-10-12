Police arrest man suspected of killing elderly neighbor in Hwacheon
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 14:51
A man in his '70s was arrested on suspicion of killing his elderly neighbor in Hwacheon County, Gangwon.
The Chuncheon District Court issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, citing the seriousness of the crime and flight risk, according to Hwacheon Police on Saturday.
The man is accused of killing a person in their '80s in Sanyang-ri, Sangseo-myeon, Hwacheon, on Oct. 3. Police received a 112 call from the victim’s family on Oct. 6, reporting that the person had not returned home.
After launching a search, police discovered the victim’s body near a stream in Sanyang-ri at around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 8. The body had been disfigured and was found by a search dog.
Investigators began looking into the case as a possible homicide, and apprehended the suspect at 6:18 p.m. the same day at a hospital in Seoul.
The suspect was transported to the hospital around noon that day after ingesting medication, reportedly in response to growing pressure from the police investigation tightening around him.
Police are also investigating whether the suspect is responsible for abandoning and damaging the body, as well as looking into potential accomplices and motives. The case is expected to be forwarded to prosecutors soon.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)