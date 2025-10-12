Rat sightings, infestations double over past three years, climate change blamed
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 18:43
Complaints from Seoul residents about rat sightings and infestations have doubled over the past three years, with climate change cited as a key contributing factor to the rise.
According to data submitted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to Rep. Kim Wi-sang of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee, a total of 9,280 complaints related to rats were filed in the city from 2020 through July of this year.
The number of reports has steadily increased each year — from 1,279 in 2020 to 1,043 in 2021, 1,336 in 2022, 1,886 in 2023 and 2,181 in 2024. Last year’s figure is nearly double that of 2021. Through July this year, 1,555 complaints had already been recorded, reaching 71 percent of the 2023 total and signaling a continuing upward trend.
By district, the most complaints were filed in Gangnam, Mapo and Gwanak.
“Climate change is expanding the urban habitat for rats,” said Rep. Kim, “Rats are major carriers of infectious diseases, and we must strengthen proactive pest control and urban environment management systems.”
